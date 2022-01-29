Short term warm up, then wintry weather possible

We are in store for a warm up over the next few days, but then wintry weather moves across the Midwest for the middle of the week. For the short term, tonight will be MUCH warmer than the previous night, as we will had a Southerly wind help bring a lot of moisture and cloud cover to the area. This will help to insulate the atmosphere and drop our temperatures only down to the teens for the morning.

Tomorrow, temperatures get all the way up into the upper 20s, much closer to average. Lots of cloud cover for the afternoon, and a chilly breeze out of the Northwest. A relatively nice and mild day in store!

Over the next few days, we will gradually continue to warm into the 30s and get above average for the beginning of the week. Enjoy the warmer conditions while they last, because temperatures drop quite rapidly into the end of the week!

This warmer weather is being supported by a ridge in the jet stream, allowing the Southerly flow and warmer temperatures for the short term.

But the pattern quickly shifts toward the middle of the week. The jet stream develops a trough, which is supportive of more active pattern for the next few days after that.

This will potentially bring us some winter weather mid-week, around Tuesday-Thursday. This is still more than a few days out, so specific details such as storm track, cutoffs between different types of precipitation, and potential amounts are still yet to be determined in the coming days as models come more into agreement. Until then, the main takeaway is just to be weather aware in the coming days and to keep updated on the forecast.

There are a more than a few different scenarios that could play out for this system. Model runs are still disagreeing with each other a lot on the details for this system. One situation has the low pressure more to the North, which would result in more snow across the Stateline.

Another model run shows a more Southerly trend for the low pressure, which would mean little to no snow. Tiny shifts in the model data could result in significant changes to the outcomes, so we have to be cautious on what model data we use, because the more likely scenario falls somewhere between all the different models.

Forecasting winter weather a long range out can be very difficult at times, even impossible to get a likely scenario. This is because predicting the weather relies on the current conditions and computer projections of the future. Here is a very good visualization of how forecasting and model data works. As the projections get further and further out, even small changes in different variables could result in drastically different outcomes. This is why model data for snow totals is very unreliable more than a couple days out. But, as we get closer and closer to the onset of the event, we can see the range of possible outcomes narrowing, and we as forecasters can give accurate ranges for predictions. Just a PSA that many snow maps and predictions on totals that you may be seeing on social media at times can be very inaccurate, or even misleading at times. Stick to trusted sources for your weather forecasts, because there is no need to overhype something showing up on one model run over a week out.

Overall, the week warms until the potential winter weather for the middle of the week. MUCH colder temperatures toward the back end of the week and next weekend.

