June gave us quite a dry month with only 1.9″ of rainfall at the Rockford airport the entire month. More than 1.5″ of that came within one evening/night between the 24th and 25th. Otherwise, the dry pattern was definitely the big story for the month. Normally, June is our rainiest month with more than 5″ of rain on average. Meanwhile, our average high temperature was a bit above normal, while the average low temperature was a bit below normal. Most of this can be attributed to how dry we were. When dew points are relatively lower, temperatures are much quicker to rise and fall between day and night. Here’s to more rain in July!

It was a humid afternoon in the Stateline and the humidity sticks around tonight again. Spotty showers and even a few rumbles of thunder, mainly toward the early morning hours. Temperatures do not fall very far, only to the mid-60s again.

Tomorrow is almost a rinse and repeat day with more of what we saw Saturday. Highs in the low 80s, mostly cloudy to overcast skies, and rain showers with a few rumbles of thunder. This time the rain will be more focused toward the morning and afternoon with some clearing late.

The heaviest rain showers look to come in after 3AM/4AM and may stick around into the morning. A few rumbles of thunder may exist with some of these showers as well. The afternoon brings more widely scattered showers with even some clearing toward the evening and overnight hours.

The heaviest of the rain looks to stay closer to I-80, as that is where the low-pressure system will track. The strongest forcing in the atmosphere will exist closer to that low-pressure center, therefore the heaviest rain showers will exist there as well. Locally, we may see around a quarter inch to a half inch of additional rainfall, outside of thunderstorms.

Any rain will be helpful, with many spots still seeing drought conditions developing over the course of the very dry June we had. Even after 1.5″ of rain last weekend, drought conditions continued to expand, with Severe Drought now expanding into the edges of the viewing area.

The longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors below normal temperatures as we get into the second week of July. Normal high temperatures this time of year are between the low and mid-80s.

After Sunday’s showers and storms, we get a couple sunny and hot days in Monday and Tuesday. Unfortunately, the heat could aid in the development of a few afternoon thunderstorms. If we see any in the area, they will likely be very isolated, with many areas remaining dry. More rain chances enter the area Wednesday with a cold front passing. This brings temperatures back down into the end of the week.