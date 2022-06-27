High pressure will continue to control the skies Monday evening, and for much of the day Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the low to mid 80s. Winds Tuesday afternoon will turn more to the southwest, pulling in a little more moisture into the Midwest. While this will cause our dew point temperatures to rise, humidity will still remain at somewhat comfortable levels during the day.

A cold front sinking south across the Upper Midwest will move through Wisconsin during the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop ahead of the front north of the state line, with a few stronger storms developing by early afternoon. As the front continues to move south, clouds will increase throughout the evening, but much of our Tuesday is expected to remain dry.

The cold front will move closer to the Stateline after 9pm/10pm, which is when we could see our first few showers move across southern Wisconsin. Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible towards Midnight across northern Illinois, but more locations are expected to remain dry than will experience rainfall Tuesday night. The cold front weakens quite a bit Tuesday night before lifting to the north during the day Wednesday. This will bring temperatures Wednesday afternoon into the upper 80s, to near 90 degrees. Skies will remain dry Wednesday afternoon.