A slight increase in surface moisture – dew point temperatures – the next few days may lead to a slightly higher chance for a few daytime showers and thunderstorms. However, overall coverage is expected to remain low, only about 20 percent, and rainfall totals on the lower end. Where it does rain, however, there could be a few heavier, short-lived downpours. Severe weather is not expected but decaying showers/storms could produce some gusty winds.

Temperatures on Wednesday will warm quickly into the low 80s by Noon, rising into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, where the jet stream is located, are very weak. This means if anything does develop it wouldn’t last for long, and following sunset skies would dry out.

The same will occur Thursday afternoon, but with a ridge of high pressure building even further over the Midwest and Great Lakes shower coverage may be a little less. Temperatures will continue to warm for Friday, despite winds shifting to the northeast. Highs on Friday will warm into the low 90s.