Temperatures across the Stateline are back closer to a normal pattern for late May. We won’t see temperatures drop as much thanks to a warm front that will lift across our area. However, this does increase our chances for rain Wednesday and Thursday. A few stronger storms remain possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We will have a gusty wind from the southeast Wednesday up to 25mph. Overnight winds will continue to gust up to 30mph at times. Thursday brings slightly less breezy conditions, but winds will still gust up to 20mph in the afternoon and evening.

We had some sunshine in parts of the Stateline both Monday and Tuesday kicking off the work week, but not much sun at all will consume our skies Wednesday. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with rain.

Showers are already moving in west areas early Wednesday morning. This will continue off and on throughout your Wednesday so be sure to have an umbrella or the rain gear handy. There does look to be a break Wednesday night and Thursday early afternoon where there won’t be as widespread of showers. Rain will pick up in coverage when we head for mid-afternoon Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center still has the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for strong to severe storms later. That is a low risk but a few storms could produce some smaller hail and funnel clouds but our main threats will be gusty winds and downpours.

Memorial Day Weekend is still looking good with temperatures back to a below normal pattern. There is a chance for a few isolated showers right now but overall, the weekend looks decent but warm. We will be back to above normal temperatures by 10 or so degrees Sunday and Monday for Memorial Day.