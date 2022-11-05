Some severe weather is still possible for the area this morning into early afternoon with storms developing along the cold front. Our time frame would roughly be around 8-11am (a little bit later for Rock and Walworth Counties). Damaging winds and even a few brief spin ups are possible.

The rain we are seeing is reducing visibility. Galena on the northwest side of the Stateline is down to 2 miles. Monroe and Savanna are down to 5, Janesville at 6, and Freeport at 7 miles of visibility while Rockford, Sterling, Rochelle and DeKalb are up to 10 miles.

Areas have already received more than 3 inches of rainfall in southern Wisconsin over the last 24 hours. Scattered showers continue Saturday morning with the few possible severe storms and then rain will become more isolated through the afternoon. Rain will move out by the late afternoon and skies will gradually start clearing overnight.

It’s going to be a very windy day across the area. Gusts are expected to reach 50 to even 55mph at times. Make sure to be careful outside and while driving a vehicle. All Stateline counties are at least under a Wind Advisory until 7pm tonight. Boone, DeKalb, and McHenry Counties have been upgraded to a High Wind Warning until 7pm this evening.

It’s been warm the last few days to kick the month of November off, but big changes are in the forecast as early as today. Temperatures are warm early Saturday morning, most areas are in the 60s, but a cold front is going to drop our temperatures into the mid 40s by 4pm which is usually when we are the warmest. Therefore, our daytime high will be achieved early in the day, it already has for some.

Temperatures will only be in the mid 40s in most areas by the mid to late afternoon Saturday. Temperatures will then fall into the lower 40s with clouds gradually clearing overnight Saturday. Sunday temperatures will only be near 60 degrees, warmer than what we will see later today, but much cooler than those 70s earlier in the week. Temperatures will be closer to normal Monday and Tuesday before we see another brief warm up, then much, much cooler Veteran’s Day.

After today, our next chance of rain will be late in the work week on Thursday ahead of our next cold front. This frontal passage will drop our temperatures significantly and really pull the cooler air that will be coming in from Canada over the great plains and across our area as well.