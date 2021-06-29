Showers and heavy rain threat winding down as Flash Flood Watch canceled

The Flash Flood Watch that had been issued for most of northern Illinois has been allowed to expire Tuesday evening as the threat for heavy downpours continues to decline. While showers were present Tuesday morning, much of the afternoon ended up mostly dry as thunderstorms were found to the north and south of the Stateline.

Much of Tuesday evening remained dry but a line of weakening showers and thunderstorms moving into southwest Wisconsin will continue to sink southeast. These may hold together long enough to reach northwest Illinois between 11pm and Midnight. If they do, it wouldn’t be much that comes down as only isolated showers are in the forecast through Wednesday morning.

Those showers have formed along a cold front that’ll sweep through the region during the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms may occur behind the front Wednesday afternoon, but the higher chance will remain further south. Additional thunderstorms are possible Thursday as an upper level trough comes in from the north before drying out heading into Friday afternoon.