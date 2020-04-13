Showers and Isolated Storms Easter Sunday – Windy & Colder Air Mass to Follow

Despite the cloud cover Sunday afternoon temperatures warmed into the low to 60s, officially reaching 65 degrees in Rockford. Showers and isolated thunderstorms, however, will continue to move in from the west – with a few showers/storms already moving across northwest Illinois. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some of the stronger ones could produce pea sized hail. However, lightning is becoming less and less which means most of what is expected tonight will be just a chilly rain.

The rain will continue through Midnight, likely lasting through 3am or 4am Monday morning. As colder air quickly flows in behind a strong cold front, a few light snow showers may mix in for parts of the Stateline just before sunrise Monday. Northwest winds are already increasing behind the front, gusting to 35 mph in eastern Iowa. Winds will increase through the overnight, into Monday morning, and could gust as high as 45 mph during the early afternoon.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin and for northern Illinois beginning late Sunday night and lasting through most of Monday. Northwest winds are expected to increase as the cold front passes, peaking during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures Monday will only warm into the low 40s, but it will feel more like the low 30s through much of the afternoon.