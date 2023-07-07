After another warm but comfortable day, things cooled off a little bit along a line of rain showers that moved through. Light rain showers moved through the area into the early evening with additional spotty showers possible later tonight. Temperatures dropped from the upper 70s in our afternoon highs to the 60s for many as the rain moved through.

Temperatures will continue to fall back into the low 60s and upper 50s tonight. Scattered rain showers stick around through the night, with even a few storms possible after the midnight hour, likely toward 2/3AM.

The majority of the heaviest showers/storms will be focused on the Southern portions of the viewing area and further South of that. An isolated rumble of thunder or two is possible, but no strong storms are expected.

Since the heaviest showers and storms will be focused to the South, that is also where most of the rain will fall. Most across the Stateline may only see between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain.

Rain sticks around into the early morning hours Saturday, but rain and eventually clouds will clear by the afternoon and evening. We may even see some sunshine late into the evening. Temperatures will reach back into the upper 70s, very similar to what we saw Friday.

Humidity ticks up a little bit into the night tonight with some of rain we will see, but comfortable dew points stick around through Sunday. By Monday and Tuesday, humidity starts to climb, with dew points reaching back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

A pattern change is on the way! Similar to a few weeks ago, a big ridge of high pressure will develop across the Southwest. This heat dome or “Ring of Fire” will bring us additional rain and storm chances much more often than we saw over the last few weeks.

The rainfall over the next 7 days at least looks promising, with the beginning of the new pattern change taking shape. Locally in the Stateline, we may see around or just over an inch, per the Weather Prediction Center.

Any rain that we get would be a good thing with the worsening drought conditions over the last few weeks. Thursday’s drought monitor shows those worsening despite some recent rainfalls. Now most of the Stateline is experiencing Severe Drought, with some just North of Green and Rock Counties seeing Extreme Drought.

After the chance for rain early Saturday, temperatures will climb into the early week. Humidity pools ahead of a cold front too, leading to hot and humid days Monday and Tuesday. That front brings storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, with cooler air moving in to close out the week.