First of all, I would like to extend a big thank you to Tom and Liz for being such gracious hosts for another edition of “Weather in Your Backyard!” And also thank you for introducing me to your furry friends!

It was a near perfect afternoon, with temperatures in the low 80s today, including reaching 83° in Rockford today. This cooler weather has been the case for quite some time now. I took a quick look at the numbers and we have not seen a day with a high temperature at or above 85° since August 6th, nearly 3 weeks ago. In the time since then, our average high temperature has only been a shade above 80°.

Overnight tonight, temperatures take a bit of a tumble with some rain chances moving in, mainly after midnight. Some of these showers could be a bit heavy at times, with some gustier storms possible as well. Scattered rain showers look to remain in place through the early overnight hours. But by early morning, we should see some breaks in the rain.

Scattered shower chances return once again tomorrow afternoon, as a cold front comes sweeping through. These likely will not be strong storms, but could provide some flashes of lightning and heavy rain nonetheless.

We look to warm up a bit for the second half of the weekend as our next chances for rain and storms come Sunday through Tuesday. A warm front Sunday will keep us a bit warmer for that stretch of time, with temperatures back into the low to mid 80s.