Showers and Thunderstorms Increase Wednesday Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed late morning Wednesday and lasted through much of the afternoon, but began to taper off between 4pm and 6pm. There remains quite a temperature spread across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, with temperatures across NW Illinois warming into the 70s, while areas further east and north stayed in the 50s and low 60s. That difference was all thanks to a very strong warm front draped from low pressure over Minnesota, stretching down through Iowa and Illinois.

Thunderstorms were quick to develop over northeast Iowa, stretching east into southwest Wisconsin and into a slightly more stable air mass. This line of storms is generally moving east, but also south and further into southern Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. The intensity of the storms continues to weaken, but our chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase between 7pm and 9pm. Severe weather is not expected, however, heavy downpours will be possible.

The shower and storm chance will last through 1am/2am Thursday morning with lingering showers expected through the rest of the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday with highs warming only to the upper 50s and low 60s.