Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday

Rain and thunderstorms return to the Stateline Tuesday as a rather strong cold front moves through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm once again into the mid 70s, likely breaking a couple more daily record highs. Behind the front, while not a significant cool down, it’ll feel a lot different with temperatures Wednesday morning starting off in the low 30s – more seasonable for this time of year.

Skies will remain dry for much of Monday, but the chance for rain returns early Tuesday as the cold front nears Iowa and Minnesota from the west. The chance for rain increases Tuesday afternoon and evening as the front moves through the Stateline between 2pm and 6pm. A skinny area of instability will develop just ahead of the front which could bring a few widely scattered thunderstorms to parts of the area. The overall severe threat will remain low Tuesday, despite a rather strong jet stream moving from Iowa to Wisconsin. However, some of the heavier rain showers and thunderstorms could produce a few stronger wind gusts as the cold front comes through.

The rain could also be heavy at times with most areas likely receiving at least half an inch, the most rain we’ve had in over two weeks. A couple isolated locations could pick up close to an inch of rain, depending on where some of the heavier showers end up. Once the cold front comes through skies will be quick to dry Tuesday night. Sunshine returns Wednesday with highs warming into the low 50s.