Not As Warm Today:

Unfortunately, today’s record-heat potential was severely squashed as forecast models trended a bit more south with the low and the warm front. With this frontal boundary now failing to pass through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, this leave us under a more northeasterly to easterly regime, resulting in cooler temperatures.

When it is all said and done, most should still have what it takes to climb into the mid to upper 40s. As far as our rain chances are concerned, chances will be best early on. However, a secondary scattered round of showers aims to develop during the mid-day hours as a cold front sweeps through. Severe potential with this round is also going to be extremely low.

Cooling Down:

As we press forward into the middle of the week, guidance stalls out this week’s storm system to the north and west of the region. This places it in the perfect position for both atmospheric moisture and cooler air to wrap around the center and spill into the western Great Lakes.

High temperatures as of result will take a 5°-10° hit, landing in the mid to upper 30s under a generally cloudy sky. Along with Wednesday’s cloudiness does come the chance for a few light mixed showers, especially during the afternoon. Snowfall totals, if any, will land in the coating to inch range, and will mainly occur on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Before we officially say goodbye to this system, it will bring us another chance for a few flurries and light snow showers during the day Thursday. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with highs landing in the mid to upper 30s.