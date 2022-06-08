Temperatures are much cooler Wednesday afternoon compared to the start of our work week. As of 1pm temperatures across the Stateline are in the upper 50s/lower 60s in most areas. Expect temperatures to rise a little bit more Wednesday afternoon before falling down to the mid to lower 50s Thursday morning.

Wednesday afternoon we are still tracking widespread showers a little west of I39 and eastward. There were a few storms producing some lightning earlier in the day but at this point that has subsided. However, there are still areas seeing heavier rain, and in those places, visibility is being reduced so continue to travel safely. Some sunshine is back in the forecast for Thursday.

Widespread rain will end within the next hour or two. A few isolated showers will continue for some, but most of the measurable rain will have ended by 2-3pm Wednesday. So far, the Chicago Rockford International Airport is checking in with 0.31” of rainfall.

Any severe weather should stay well south/southwest of the area where the Storm Prediction Center has areas placed under a marginal and a slight risk.

Winds are between 5-10mph Wednesday afternoon and will remain light overnight. Thursday wind gusts will approach 20-25mph, so it will be windier tomorrow than it has been the last few days.

Thursday we will see temperatures rise near normal before they fall down a few degrees Friday. We are still looking at a warmer weekend and then next week, even warmer weather. We will be back to a hot pattern with temperatures near 90/in the 90s by Tuesday. Big changes will take place across the Stateline with the break in the wet pattern and temperatures rising to a well above normal pattern.