Heavy pockets of rain are still affecting areas like Rochelle, Savanna, Sterling, Paw Paw and Sycamore. We do have high moisture levels and visibilities are down across the Stateline early Thursday morning. At least temperatures are significantly warmer than yesterday. For the most part everyone is in the lower 50s despite a few areas falling into the upper 40s.

The next few hours will remain active across northern Illinois then by afternoon any shower activity will mostly be up near the actual state line. Widespread and heavy rain returns Friday morning into the afternoon. By the evening rain breaks up a little bit but behind the low rain should turn widespread again by late morning early afternoon Saturday. The next few days will be active and we will not break that pattern until early next week.

We’re still keeping an eye on Friday afternoon. The best chance of severe weather will be south of the warm front, but the best chance of heavy rain will be north of the warm front, that includes the Stateline. Flooding remains a primary concern with very gusty winds the next few days. Gusts will range between 25-35 mph the next few days. Any storms that latch onto the warm front could rotate, most of those should stay to our south, but Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties in northern Illinois are still under a marginal risk of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon. This is still a low-level threat, and the Storm Predication Center actually shifted this a little further southwestward, but something to watch.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s near 60 Thursday afternoon, cooler than yesterday. Thursday night temperatures once again expected to stay mild in the lower 50s a few areas will likely stay in the mid 50s. Friday we will be in the lower 60s before temperatures once again drop into the mid 50s for daytime highs by the weekend.