Showers Early On, Conditions Dry Out Into Friday

Showery Start:

It’s been quite the dry stretch for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. In fact, the last time that the Rockford International Airport observed a measurable amount of rain was more than two weeks ago when a .10″ fell on the 11th. Much of the rain from overnight remained to the south of I-80, with only a few light showers sweeping through our neck of the woods. With that being said, I would have the umbrella on hand if you’re morning routine takes you out the door this morning. Scattered showers, along with an isolated thunderstorm or two remain possible, especially during the first half of the day.

Late-Day Cold Front:

After mid-day, we’ll see conditions slowly dry out, allowing for some clearing to take place. Temperatures ahead of an advancing cold front look to climb into the mid to upper 60s, a couple of degrees cooler than high Wednesday afternoon. This cold front as it marches through will bring the potential for a few quick moving showers, especially between 4PM-8PM. Otherwise, conditions will continue to dry out, leaving us with a few passing clouds into the overnight hours. The one component that does stick around is the breeze that develops thanks to the cold frontal passage this evening. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible both this evening and especially during the first half of the night tonight.

Weekend Warm-Up:

A cooler and drier air-mass will filter in behind today’s frontal passage. This will bring an abundance of sunshine for the end of the work week, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s. Tomorrow’s high pressure system is expected to shift to the southeast of the region by Saturday, allowing a bit-time warming trend to commence. While Saturday features more sunshine, winds will be with strong out of the southwest, and may gust up to 40-45 mph. If that were to be the case, that would come very close to Wind Advisory criteria. These will will help aid in getting our temperatures closer to the 80° mark for both Saturday and Sunday.