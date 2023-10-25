Morning Showers:

Cloud cover and shower chances increased following Tuesday’s record-breaking warmth. For the most part, the heaviest rain has remained south of Interstate 88. Shower chances will linger into the early-day commute, but should come to a close around or shortly after sunrise.

From there, expect dry but cloudy conditions. Today’s cloud cover will result in a much cooler afternoon compared to Tuesday, with most landing in the upper 60s.

More Rain Overnight:

Come Wednesday night, a stronger disturbance will track into the region from the southwest, allowing rain chances to quickly return. Once again, expect showers to move in around midnight, with chances lasting into the first half of Thursday.

Again, heavy downpours will be the biggest concern, followed by the possibility for thunder and lightning. Thankfully, severe weather is highly unlikely with tonight’s rainfall.

As this low continues its northeast trek, a few more showers and storms will be possible Thursday afternoon into Friday. With a mostly cloudy sky in place, highs will once again be limited to the upper 60s, close to 70-degrees.

Friday’s Cold Front:

This active stretch carries on into Friday as we see a very strong cold front push in from the west. Ahead of the front, we briefly enter what is known as the warm sector of the storm system. In this area may be enough ingredients for a conditional severe threat Friday afternoon.

But the bigger story with this cold front will be the plunge in temperatures that follows. Highs Friday will peak in the low 70s, then, drop into the low 50s for Saturday.

It’s not until Sunday night into Monday we see the coldest air spill into the Great Lakes, which will drop overnight lows into the upper 20s Sunday night and Monday night. Just a heads up, this will likely be cold enough for our first fall hard freeze!