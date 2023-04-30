Early Sunday morning most precipitation is sitting just north of the Stateline. It’s going to be a wet day ahead. We will see some snow falling with the rain, but little to no snow accumulation is expected. Make sure to have the coats and rain gear handy as it also is going to be well below normal today.

Temperatures are in the upper 30s/lower 40s Sunday morning, and they are not going to warm much at all. We will only be around 43 degrees in Rockford this afternoon under cloudy skies with off and on rain and snow showers. For the most part this will be rain because temperatures will be in the lower 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s under cloudy skies. A few very isolated showers remain in the forecast.

It is going to be very windy over the next 48 hours. Wind gusts already are reaching 15-20 mph Sunday morning. They will increase to around 30-40 mph by the afternoon, 30-35 mph Sunday night, and then an even windier day is ahead of us Monday with gusts potentially reaching about 45 mph. There is a Wind Advisory directly west of the area so with our increasing winds we could see one get issued for the Stateline Monday.

The start of the work week will stay well below average with more rain/snow from the low pressure that is northeast of the Stateline. Western areas like Galena, Savanna and Sterling could remain dry. Better chances will be focused in Rockford Monday and areas in Boone, Rock, Walworth, DeKalb, and McHenry counties. After Monday there is not a great chance of rain for the next few days. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again. By Tuesday we will be in the mid 50s, Wednesday the lower 60s and then Thursday the mid to upper 60s, some areas could even possibly stretch out 70.