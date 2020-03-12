Showers Quick to Move Through Thursday Evening

Once again, we were greeted to some pretty thick fog walking out the door this morning. As surface winds out of the southwest pushed plenty of moisture into the area, the fog thickened as the morning progressed. This resulted in very low visibilities, with most spots registering at .5 miles or less. In fact, a Dense Fog Advisory was issued only for Ogle, and Lee counties until 11 AM this morning due to how dense the fog has become. Following the dissipation of this fog layer, shower chances ramp up going into the afternoon as a cold front slices through northern Illinois. Rain could be heavy in spots, especially where thunder rumbles.

Models have been very consistent in the idea of rain chances arriving by 4 or 5 PM as the cold front enters northwest Illinois. This band of rain could contain heavier showers within it and an embedded rumble or two of thunder. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Stateline area under a general thunderstorm risk. What does this mean? It means that no severe weather is expected with these isolated thunderstorms. In fact, a "general" risk for thunderstorms is the lowest risk in the severe weather categories.