Showers Quick to Move Through Thursday Evening

A line of showers have developed along and ahead of a cold front Thursday evening, moving through southwest Wisconsin and northwest Illinois. The rain won’t last long as the line is moving rather quickly to the east. The cold front extends just over the Mississippi River and will pass through northern Illinois between 8pm and 9pm. Most of the rain is expected to be done by 8pm.
Rainfall amounts will remain rather light, with most receiving a tenth of an inch or less. Colder air will arrive behind the front on the heels of a gusty northwest wind. Skies turn partly cloudy Friday with highs in the mid 40s.