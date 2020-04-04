Showers, Storms to Accompany Warmup

Following a strong cold frontal passage Friday night, Saturday’s temperatures fell to more seasonable for early April. Though another warmup is on its way and it will likely include the warmest weather of 2020 so far.

A system of high pressure centered over northcentral Minnesota brings northerly winds to the Stateline on Saturday keeping temperatures closer to normal while also drying out the atmosphere leaving the area sunny and rain-free. As this system propagates eastward overnight, warm air will be advected into the Stateline for Sunday pulling temperatures into the upper 50’s. Warm air will continue to be pulled into the area on Monday as winds remain southeasterly following a developing low pressure system to the west. Temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 60’s on Monday though a weak warm frontal boundary extending eastward from the storm’s center does present the chance for some scattered showers and potentially a few thunderstorms. The system is forecast to move across central Wisconsin, just to the north of the Stateline, which is going to keep that warm air advection going. Increased vorticity and additional moisture convergence closer to the center of the storm increases our chances for showers and embedded thunderstorms for the latter half of Tuesday. A cold front extending from a strong storm system over the Ontario region will move over the Stateline Wednesday evening bringing us another chance for some PM showers. Temperatures will gradually cool for the latter half of the week starting on Wednesday.