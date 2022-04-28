Showery, Cool Thursday:

While having the umbrella on hand hasn’t been necessary so far this week, that all changes today as shower chances return. Now, it’s safe to say that today won’t be close to a washout, but scattered showers will be possible at any point of the day.

More of the same is expected temperatures-wise as highs will be limited once again to the upper 40s and lower 50s under a mostly cloudy to overcast sky. Aside from an isolated shower or two, Friday looks to remain mainly dry under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds do kick up a smidge out of the southeast, with gusts approaching 25-30 mph during the afternoon.

Saturday’s Rain Chances:

Our best shot at some rainfall and even a few storms comes during the day on Saturday. A storm system located over the central plains looks to swing to our northwest by Saturday, leaving the Stateline under a gusty southeast flow. This will help surge plenty of moisture into the Stateline, resulting in a few rounds of rain (possibly heavy) during the day. While models weren’t too high on the amount of energy in our atmosphere, a few thunderstorms will be possible before the dry slot takes over Saturday evening.

Severe Threat:

Some of which could be strong to severe. As of earlier this morning, the Storm Prediction Center placed the entire area under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather, with the higher threat focused across central and southern Illinois. Now, there are still some uncertainties when it comes to Saturday’s severe threat. One being the amount of daytime heating/destabilization that occurs.

We should know more as forecast models hone in on Saturday’s thunderstorm potential over the next 24 to 48 hours. So, stay tuned for updates! Otherwise, highs beginning Friday look to peak in the lower 60s and remain there into early next week!