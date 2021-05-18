Showery Tuesday, Back in the 80s Starting Wednesday

Rain Chances So Far:

The best way or the best phrase if you will to describe the rain chances we’ve encountered so far this spring is “same story, different day”. Every time it looks like northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has a chance to see a soaking rain event, the heavier rain ends up sliding to our south. That was the case on Monday.

Despite it looking like it was going to rain during the day, dry air filtering in from the Great Lakes suppressed our chances, with much of yesterday’s rainfall remaining south of Interstate-88. Today however features a better chance for us to see some rain as an area of low-pressure moves in from the south. With that being said, I’d have the rain gear with you before stepping out the door this morning. You won’t necessarily need it for the morning hours, more so for the later half of the day.

Showery Tuesday:

As this area of low-pressure continues to lift northward, our atmosphere will become completely saturated, allowing showers to become more widespread by mid-day. While it’s likely that there will be brief breaks in the shower activity, it’s likely that the later half of our Tuesday features several hours of steady light rain. That’s why it’s going to be pretty important to have the rain gear with you throughout the day, and you may want to give yourself a few extra minutes for travel once you’re ready to head home.

Temperatures because of today’s cloud cover and rain chances will end up a few degrees cooler than the past two days, with most spots topping out in the upper 60s. Scattered showers, along with the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms, remain possible into Wednesday morning. Again, no severe weather is expected with any thunderstorm that tracks through. Along with this low-pressure system is a warm front that look to help usher a little taste of summer for the second half of the work week.

Back to the 80s:

Following Wednesday’s warm front, winds will slowly turn more to our south Wednesday and Thursday, and then to the southwest by Friday. This will help push our temperatures from the upper 60s today to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. We typically don’t see our average highs reach the low 80s until the middle of June. Wednesday does feature a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early on in the day as that warm front slides through. Rain chances as we head into the Thursday and Friday become more isolated in nature.