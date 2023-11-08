Wednesday’s Rain:

Low pressure diving to our south will be responsible for the scattered rain chance Wednesday.

It’ll come in two rounds. The first, which is scheduled to occur before sunrise, will feature the potential for a heavy downpour or two. If you plan to travel, keep in mind roads will be on the wetter side. Showers from there will become more spotty until the second round gets going, which should during the late-afternoon/early-evening time frame.

Chances should quickly come to a close this evening, paving the way for gradual clearing to occur overnight. As for temperatures, expect highs to peak in the low 50s this afternoon, dropping into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.

Thursday’s Winds:

The focus then changes from Wednesday’s rain to the gusty wind that develops Thursday. Roughly 30,000 feet up in the atmosphere lies the jet stream.

Within the jet stream, winds blow from west to east, but the location will vary as it follows the boundaries between hot and cold air. The reason I bring the jet stream up is because models show a rather potent jet setting up Thursday afternoon.

Winds at this level are expected to blow between 65-75 kts, which converted to mph is 75-86 mph. At the same time, conditions aloft are expected to be extremely dry, which will help transfer some of those gusty winds down to the surface.

Now, it goes without saying that we won’t see winds gusting that strong. However, winds will still pack a punch, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Expect travel to be bumpy at times, especially on north and south roadways. Also, make sure to secure any lightweight or loose objects.

Other than the gusty wind, Thursday will feature sunshine with highs in the low 50s. Winds simmer down for Friday, with highs back in the upper 40s.