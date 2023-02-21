UPDATE: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extended for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle and DeKalb counties beginning 6am Wednesday. This is for accumulations of sleet and freezing rain. Ice accumulations up to 0.3 inches possible. Sleet accumulations up to half an inch are possible.

UPDATE: Stephenson and Jo Daviess counties now under an ICE STORM WARNING. This begins at 9am Wednesday and will last through Thursday evening.

An ICE STORM WARNING has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin beginning 9am Wednesday, lasting through Noon Thursday.

A significant icing event is beginning to unfold across parts of the Stateline, placing southern Wisconsin and far northern Illinois in the crosshairs of heavy ice accumulations. In the warned areas, ice accumulations of a quarter of an inch to half an inch are possible. This would also be combined with winds gusting to as high as 40 mph during the afternoon. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could become nearly impossible, with impacts to both the morning and afternoon commutes. Travel during this time is strongly discouraged.

We will continue to update should any additional weather headlines be issued this afternoon for northern Illinois.