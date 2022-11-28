Severe in the South:

While Tuesday’s opportunity for rain spells no chance for severe weather locally, that cannot be said for those who live in the deep south. Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center placed areas stretching from extreme northeast Louisiana to extreme southwest Tennessee under a level 4/5 moderate risk for severe weather. Included in the moderate risk area is 15% hatched tornado risk and a 30% hatched area for damaging winds. When we say a “hatched” area, that means means a 10% or higher probability for significant severe events within 25 miles of any point.

This includes severe events such as tornadoes rated EF2 or greater, thunderstorm wind gusts of hurricane force (74 mph) or higher, or hail 2 inches or larger in diameter. In Tuesday’s case, supercells that develop in a very moist and unstable warm sector will be capable of producing all severe hazards, including the potential for a long-track tornado. If you know anybody who lives in these areas, make sure they are aware and up-to-date with the forecast!