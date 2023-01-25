Light snow will continue to fall Wednesday night and throughout the day Thursday before briefly coming to an end Thursday night. Snow showers will pick back up Friday morning as a warm front quickly moves across northern Illinois. Between the two days an additional 1-2 inches of snow is possible. While these snow events will have some impacts, we could be looking at a more impactful snow event to kick off the weekend.

A strong cold front will move across the area Friday night, filtering in a much colder air mass during that time. As the front stalls just to the south Saturday, a weak low-pressure system will develop to the southwest and move along the front Saturday afternoon and evening. Our forecast models have been fairly consistent on developing a band of snow Saturday morning, moving right along northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin throughout the day.

Temperatures during this time will be cold, in the low to mid 20s, so any snow that does come down will stick right away. In the upper levels, forcing (or lift) will be increasing. This could allow for a steady snow to fall during the afternoon and evening. While it is way too early to get into the specifics on any snow amounts, if this trend continues it would likely be our biggest snowfall of the Winter season. The placement of the snow will depend heavily on where the leading edge of the cold air ends up. If it slips further to our south, this is where the heavier snow will fall. There’s a lot to keep an eye on as we near the weekend, not only with the snow on Saturday, but also with the cold that is set to follow into next week. If we get a fresh coating of snow Saturday, temperatures could fall even further than the current forecast!