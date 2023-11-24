Temperatures Thursday warmed into the mid-40s ahead of a strong cold front that moved through during the afternoon. Winds were quick to shift to the north, bringing temperatures down into the 20s Friday morning.

Breezy north winds have pushed wind chills for most in the low teens, but a few locations have fallen into the single digits. We may see a couple more locations briefly dip into the single digits before only climbing into the mid-20s this afternoon. Highs Friday will warm into the low to mid 30s, nearly ten degrees below average.

High pressure moving in from the Plains will keep our skies partly cloudy, but cloud cover increases overnight Friday into Saturday. Friday night temperatures will fall back into the 20s, warming only to the mid-30s Saturday afternoon.