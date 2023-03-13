It’ll feel more like late December or early January Tuesday morning as wind chills are forecast to drop into the single digits.

Cloud cover has been plenty Monday afternoon behind a departing low-pressure system. High pressure building down the Plains will move into the Midwest Tuesday morning, settling into the Great Lakes by the afternoon. Scattered snow flurries have been occurring and will continue through just after sunset. Clouds will be slow to clear through the night and this could have an impact on just how far air temperatures fall. Right now, the forecast is calling for the middle to upper teens. There will be enough of a breeze through the morning that, if temperatures fall far enough, could push wind chills into the single digits Tuesday morning. This risk would be highest over areas that still have a little more snowpack on the ground.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only warm to the middle to upper 30s, still roughly 5-10 degrees below average. Lighter winds during the afternoon will help some with the wind chills.