Bitterly Cold Friday:

Unseasonably cold has been the name of the game and it looks to remain that way as we jump into the upcoming weekend. Behind yesterday’s frontal passage, temperatures early Friday morning have fallen into the upper teens/low 20s.

What makes it feel worse out there is the chilly westerly wind that is in place, which has allowed wind chill values to register in the lower teens. For the kids that are heading to school this morning, make sure they are dressed in multiple layers. If possible, keep them in the car where it’s warm so they are not standing in the cold. As for yourselves, also bundle up!

As this cold Arctic air continues to filter in, temps and wind chills don’t look to improve as we head into the afternoon. In fact, today’s gusty westerly wind will limit high temperatures to the low to mid 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Getting Colder:

Another upper-level disturbance looks to sink down from Canada Saturday, bringing with it our next cold front and our next Arctic blast. In a similar fashion to Thursday’s cold front, there will be enough low-level moisture for a few snow showers. Minor accumulations can be expected.

When you factor in Saturday’s cloud cover, snow chances, and gusty northwesterly wind, highs will once again be limited to the mid to upper 20s. So, the same way you prepared for today’s cold is the same way you’ll have to prepare for Saturday’s cold forecast. The coldest air with this weekend’s Arctic blast aims to move overhead Saturday night, placing most spots in the lower teens come Sunday morning. If there is enough clearing, it’s possible that a spot or two will wake up in the upper single-digits. As I mentioned in yesterday’s blog, N. Illinois and S.Wisconsin hasn’t seen single-digit temperatures since early March.

Thanksgiving Week:

Relief begins to filter in as winds turn more to the southwest on Sunday. Highs as of a result look to just make it into the lower 30s. Despite another cold front sliding through Monday, the warming trend will carry on into the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. As for Thanksgiving itself, forecast models do show a late-week storm sliding into the western Great lakes from the Upper Midwest.

However, since we’re still more than 4 days out, forecast models disagree on the placement of the low, the strength of the storm, timing of precipitation, and the precipitation type. Finer details such as that will be hashed out over the weekend and during the early portions of next week. But just know that there is the possibility for precipitation during the Thursday-Friday time frame. Temperature-wise, highs on Thanksgiving look to peak in the low to mid 40s.