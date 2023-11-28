Cold Stretch:

By the time this morning’s newscast gets underway, Rockford’s hourly streak of sitting below the freezing mark of 32° would hit 38 hours.

And with the way the forecast is shaping up, we might as well tack on another 24 hours as this cold Canadian air mass sits firmly in place for our Tuesday.

Bitterly Cold Tuesday:

With skies clearing into sunrise, temperatures will fall into the upper single digits and lower teens. With a light northwesterly wind in place, wind chill values will be sitting closer to 0°. Bundle up! Now, if we do manage to fall to 10°, this morning will go down as the coldest morning since Feb. 4 when we fell to 6°.

Along with the bitter morning chill, the day also kicks off with plenty of sun. However, the expectation is for clouds to gather up during the afternoon, limiting any potential for us to effectively warm. Similar to Monday, expect highs to peak in the mid 20s. Wind chills, despite winds being more out of the southwest, are to wind up in the low teens.

With clouds staying put overnight, temperatures won’t end up as cold as this morning, landing near the 20-degree mark by sunrise.

Seasonable Wednesday:

Improvements filter in Wednesday as we’ll end up on the backside of a warm front. Winds pick up a bit out of the west and southwest, at times gusting up to 20 mph. This, along with tomorrow’s sunshine will help bring temperatures above freezing, landing in the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Similar highs can be expected for Thursday!