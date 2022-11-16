Temperatures are going to fall in a big way behind a cold front Thursday night, bringing down the coldest air we’ve felt all season! It’ll be a far cry from the record 76 degrees just last Thursday!

Highs on Wednesday warmed to only the mid 30s, climbing only three degrees from the morning low of 32 degrees. That’s where temperatures sit for most Wednesday evening. Skies will remain filled with cloud cover through the night, but some breaks may allow temperatures to dip into the mid 20s by daybreak Thursday.

Whatever clearing does take place during that time will quickly be replaced with cloud cover as a strong cold front nears from the northwest. Even though moisture will be a little less Thursday than what it was Wednesday or Tuesday, scattered snow showers are possible as the front moves through. The heaviest of the snow, when combined with a gusty west wind, could drop visibility down during the afternoon and evening commute.

Temperatures will fall through Friday morning, down into the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills, however, will quickly fall into single digits Friday morning as air temperatures rise into the low 20s. Wind chills Saturday morning are expected to once again fall into the single digits.