Single digit wind chills likely Monday morning

When you wake up Monday morning it will feel more like January or February, rather than late November, as wind chills are expected to plummet into the teens late Sunday night and then single digits by Monday morning. A strong cold front passed through the region early Sunday bringing with it a few light rain showers, but also a lot of wind during the afternoon and evening. While for most the wind gusts were below 40 mph, a few locations had peak wind gusts reach 40-45 mph, with Rockford recording a peak wind gust of over 50 mph.

The strong winds will subside some through the night, but remain around 20 mph through morning. Strong high pressure currently moving through the northern Plains will remain west of the Mississippi River during much of the day Monday, keeping winds from the northwest through the evening. Wind speeds won’t be nearly as strong as Sunday, but a breeze around 20 mph will keep afternoon wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

This after chills start out in the single digits Monday morning as the actual air temperature dips into the mid to upper teens; our coldest night so far this Fall season. Make sure to dress in layers before heading out. High temperatures Monday afternoon will only warm into the low to mid 30s, roughly 20 degrees colder than temperatures were Saturday and Sunday.

Monday morning won’t be our only cold start to the day this week as temperatures are once again forecast to drop into the low to mid teens. Wind chills, however, won’t be quite as cold as winds late Monday night and Tuesday morning are expected to be much more light thanks to the center of high pressure closer to the Stateline.