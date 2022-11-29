Temperatures Tuesday evening have fallen quite a bit following a strong cold front. Highs reached the low to mid 50s Tuesday afternoon but have since dropped into the 20s and 30s, with wind chills in the teens.

The cold front is to our east, but the cold air will continue to move in through the night. Gusty west to northwest winds will reach 30-35 mph during that time pushing wind chills into the teens, and then single digits, for the start of Wednesday. This means that frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 30 minutes.

West/northwest winds will increase slightly during the day Wednesday, gusting 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will start out in the low 20s in the morning but won’t rise much during the afternoon, settling in the upper 20s. Wind chills through the afternoon will remain in the teens. Winds will ease some Wednesday night as temperatures fall to the middle teens. Wind chills in the single digits are likely once again Thursday morning, but the wind won’t be as strong as high pressure moves through the Stateline.