The rainfall from Tuesday morning added up anywhere between half an inch to an inch across the Stateline before coming to an end Tuesday evening. It was a chilly rain as temperatures only warmed into the upper 40s and low 50s, officially reaching 51 degrees in Rockford.

As drier air moves in from the north Tuesday night, skies have been slowly clearing from north to south throughout the evening. This will help bring temperatures down into the mid and upper 30s for the start of Wednesday. Winds remain elevated from the northeast around 5-15 mph which should help limit any widespread frost development, but patchy frost may occur in the more typical cool spots by morning.

Under a partly sunny sky Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Cloud cover increases again Wednesday night ahead of another low that’ll pass to our south Thursday night and Friday. Increasing moisture ahead of the low Thursday afternoon will allow another band of rain to move in, lifting south to north, during that time. Rain showers may pick up a little more in strengthen Thursday night and Friday morning as the low nears central Illinois, before winding down Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals could once again range between half an inch to an inch, especially if a little more of the heavier banding of rain develops near the Stateline. High pressure moving in Friday night and Saturday will help clear skies and warm temperatures into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon.