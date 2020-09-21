Skies remain hazy and dry this week

The hazy skies from Sunday will carry over into Monday and Tuesday with the jet stream overhead. The haze didn’t do much to keep temperatures down, in fact, highs made it back into the low 70s during the afternoon. Under a partly cloudy sky Sunday night temperatures will once again dip into the 40s, but this will be the last night that temperatures are in the 40s as we’ll see numbers climb throughout the week.

High pressure will remain anchored over the eastern Great Lakes, shifting a little further into the Southeast Monday and Tuesday, pushing the jet stream northward with highs warming into the mid and upper 70s. The main storm track through early next week will remain across the Upper Midwest.

There will be some moisture that is pulled northward with the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta mid-week, but that will likely only bring a few more clouds to northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Most of the moisture will be shifted east and southeast. There is a cold front that will move through Thursday but with little moisture, rain chances look to remain very slim. In fact, the upcoming week looks to stay pretty dry. The next decent chance for rain may not occur until Saturday night or Sunday with the arrival of another cold front. Following that front temperatures will cool back into the 60s for the next of October.