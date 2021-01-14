Slick and slushy roads Thursday evening as the snow moves through

The snow was a little slow to move in Thursday afternoon but once the transition took place, moderate to heavy snow occurred and will continue for the next hour or so as it lifts into southern Wisconsin. The heaviest snow axis continues to lift north into south-central Wisconsin where snowfall rates of half an inch per hour are possible.

Low pressure currently moving into eastern Iowa and southwest Wisconsin will continue to pivot south through the evening. The steadier snow will be wrapping up between 10pm and Midnight, with more scattered snow showers taking place during the overnight.

Generally around half an inch, to an inch, of snow can be expected tonight with another inch of snow possible Friday. By Friday the area of low pressure will be moving directly overhead with bands of snow wrapping in around the low during the afternoon and evening. Some of those bands may be a little more on the moderate side, reducing visibility at times.

The last bit of snow is set to arrive early Saturday as another piece of energy rotates around the main low. Another inch of snow will be possible with this round, with mostly cloudy skies expected through Saturday afternoon.