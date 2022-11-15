Snowfall totals throughout the Stateline Tuesday remained under two inches but were slightly higher to the north in Wisconsin, as well as to the southeast. Scattered flurries and light snow showers are expected to continue through the night as temperatures slowly fall back into the low 30s. The majority of the roads remained wet Tuesday afternoon as accumulations were confined to mostly grassy surfaces, along with back decks and patios. The cooling temperatures Tuesday night, however, combined with the wet roads could cause some issues with icy spots Wednesday morning. It’s entirely possible that roads that appear wet may actually be ice.

Remain extra cautious on bridges and overpasses as those tend to ice up faster than the main roads surrounded by the ground and soil. It often takes at least a couple days of sub-freezing temperatures to get those surfaces to drop below freezing, but with the air flowing underneath bridges and overpasses there is no insolation. This results in those surfaces cooler faster. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warm back into the mid 30s Wednesday.