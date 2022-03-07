Winter Weather Advisory:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for all of our northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin areas until mid-day. An area of low-pressure sitting over southern Illinois has allowed plenty of moisture to shift northward, bringing snow chances to the region after midnight. At times, snow was falling at .5″ to 1″ per hour, quickly making road conditions either slick or even snow-covered. Guidance continues to show snow chances lasting into mid-morning so expect a messy and slush-filled commute this morning.

Conditions Quiet Down:

As this area of low-pressure pulls away from the Stateline, snow will slowly taper off, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. Overall, most of the Stateline should be looking at a fresh 1″-3″ of snow by the conclusion of the event, with a few spots near the Wisconsin/Illinois border near 4″. With a northwest breeze lingering, highs will only peak in the low 30s this afternoon. As high pressure begins to slide to our south, skies clear overnight, with winds changing to the southwest by Tuesday morning. Not only will this spell a warmer afternoon, but we trade in today’s cloud cover for plenty of sunshine.

Sun-filled Tuesday:

Tomorrow does kick off with a bit of a winter-like chill as temperatures by the morning commute will be sitting in the teens. However, the combination of Tuesday’s sunshine and southwest wind breeze will push highs temperatures into the low 40s.

A nice afternoon to be outside for sure. But you’ll more than likely want that heavier jacket with you as wind chills are expected to sit in the 30s. This quiet and seasonable weather pattern will remain with us into Wednesday, with clouds increasing late in the day. This is all in response to a storm system that may bring us another chance at some snow late in the week.

Late-Week Storm:

Forecast models continue to show another storm system developing and moving into the region late Thursday into Friday, bringing with the a chance for snow showers. More importantly, the associated cold front will help drop our temperatures a good 15-20 degrees below average for Friday and Saturday. This means we’ll have highs likely only in the upper 20s both days, with overnight lows falling into the teens.