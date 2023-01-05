Stuck in the Clouds:

In a similar fashion to how 2022 began, N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin has seen nothing but cloudy and gloomy conditions. In fact, there wasn’t much sunshine to round out the year as the Rockford Airport registered 18 days with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. 22 if you include the first four days of 2023. Unfortunately, sun will once again be hard to come by Thursday thanks to the grip this storm system has on our atmosphere.

Watch Out For Slick Spots:

The overcast skies that sat overhead both Wednesday and Wednesday night did come with a variety of precipitation types. All of which have made certain roads slick and slippery ahead of Thursday’s morning commute. If you plan on being out on the roads, be sure to travel with caution. As far as the rest of our Thursday is concerned, same forecast, different day.

Light Snow Continues:

Forecast models continue to show a considerable amount of atmospheric moisture pivoting around the departing area of low-pressure. This will sadly result in another cloud-filled day, with a scattered round of flurries and light snow showers passing through from time to time. Its important to note that visibility will be impacted at times, especially underneath the stronger snow showers. Snow chances will likely come to a close this evening, leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky into the early stages of Friday. Temperatures, thanks to winds shifting to the west-northwest, will cool into the upper 20s.

Any Sunshine Ahead:

While Friday does begin under a vast amount of clouds, an area of high pressure will help bring partial sunshine by the afternoon. Mixed sunshine is also how Saturday begins, with clouds slowly increasing late in the day. This is in response to a weak disturbance sliding to our south, which may also result in a few snow showers overnight into the early stages of Sunday.

Temperature-wise, highs will be restricted to the low 30s Friday, but climb into the upper 30s for both Saturday and Sunday. Overall, the best time frame for sunshine will be Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and then late Sunday as clouds decrease. As for us having a sun-filled day, it unfortunately looks like the wait continues.