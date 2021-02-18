Slick Spots Likely Early, Flurry Chances Quick to Return

The last two days felt pretty nice, haven’t they? Sure, high temperatures only landed in the teens and twenties, but it felt a bit more comfortable than the single-digits highs and well-below zero wind chills we had this past weekend. While the Rockford area is riding a 13 day streak with below-average highs, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to brighten.

I will say, there is a reason to celebrate on this Thursday morning, and it’s the fact that our region isn’t waking up to sub-zero temperatures and wind chills! Woohoo! In fact, most of us are starting out 10°-20° warmer (thanks to cloud cover overnight), with temps in the single-digits and low teens. Now, just because we’re warmer doesn’t mean winter’s bite isn’t present. I’d still put on a few extra layers before stepping out, as this morning features wind chills in the single-digits.

Now that you’re prepared for this morning’s chill, be prepared to take it slow on the roads. Early Thursday morning did feature a few lingering flurries and light snow showers. While snowfall amounts across the area were minimal, it didn’t take much for roads to become slick or even snow-covered. If you’re plans take you out the door early on, allow extra time for your travels. Once on the roads, use extra caution and be sure to give yourself enough following distance between you and other vehicles. Drier conditions settle in following this morning’s light activity, with flurry chances quick to return by this afternoon.

As a weak disturbance slides in from the northwest, guidance continues to showcase the potential for a few afternoon and evening flurries. Similar to last night’s event, we’re not expecting much in terms of accumulations. But it won’t take much for a few patchy slick spots to re-form, especially since high temperatures this afternoon look to only climb into the low to mid 20s. Snow and flurry chances should wrap up before midnight, as high pressure gradually moves in. This will help clear out some of those overnight clouds by Friday morning, bringing some sunshine for weeks end.