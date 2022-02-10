Slightly Cooler Day Ahead:

Wednesday featured another “warm” afternoon as a good chunk of the Stateline managed to peak in the upper 30s and low 40s. In fact, our average high over the last two days has come to 41°, which sits exactly 10° above our average high during the February 8th-9th time-frame. With that being said, we had another cold front pass through the region yesterday.

Unlike the frontal passage that occurred on Tuesday, this one actually had a decent amount of cold air behind it. This will help knock our high temperatures back a few degrees, resulting in a more typical early February day across the area. The day begins under a mostly cloudy sky, with a few isolated flurries flying through from time to time.

Overall, our snow chances look to come to an end before mid-morning, allowing clouds to give way to some sunshine for the afternoon. With a fresh round of cooler air sitting right above our heads, high temperatures today look to only rise into the upper 20s and low 30s. As our next storm system streaks across the Upper Great Plains, clouds look to gather up rather quickly ahead of tonight’s round of wintry precipitation.

Next Storm System:

As we’ve been hinting at all week long, a quick-moving storm system is scheduled to move across the northern Great Lakes overnight tonight and into the early stages of Friday. Guidance continues to show winds increasing both at the ground-level and just above the surface, allowing for a substantial round of warming to occur.

Guidance does show our snow chances being best from 9PM to midnight tonight, with accumulations landing between a dusting to an inch. As temperatures gradually warm into Friday morning, we’ll see our snow chances transition to rain. The combination of the warming temperatures and rain chances will help quickly melt any snow that accumulates.

Temperatures Plunge:

By the time we’re heading into Friday afternoon, conditions will slowly dry out, with highs peaking in the low 40s. If you’re keeping score, that’s the third 40-degree day this week.

However, the late-week warm-up will be very short-lived as Friday’s cold front will help usher in an even colder air-mass for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures look to plunge from the low 40s to lower 10s by Saturday morning. Even though we’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day, highs Saturday afternoon will struggle to make it out of the teens.