Another day across the Stateline where temperatures have made it into the upper 70s/lower 80s Wednesday afternoon. The average for mid-August in Rockford is 82 degrees so temperatures once again fell below that in most areas today but that will be a little bit of a change Thursday and Friday with temperatures expected to rise to 82.

So far during the month of August, it has trended cooler than average. For daytime highs, we have seen more days where we’ve either had normal or below normal days. Eight days were below our average high of 82, and two were at 82. There were six days this month where temperatures were warmer than normal. Our nighttime lows have also trended cooler this month with nine days below the average overnight low of 62, one at 62, and 6 above 62 degrees.

We will see a few clouds increase through the evening and overnight hours but temperatures will fall fairly similar to how they have the last few nights, into the upper 50s. Thursday temperatures are back into the lower 80s so we will see normal temperatures, a few degrees warmer than Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny Thursday.

A few afternoon clouds are expected Wednesday and into Thursday so a few very stray showers are still possible but best rain chances will continue to hold off until we head into the weekend. A few storms are also possible Saturday and Sunday.

Winds will gradually calm down overnight and start Thursday morning off lighter which again could allow for some patchy fog to develop overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Our southwest flow that is expected tomorrow will warm us back up to average/slightly above it until we see a change in temperatures again over the weekend.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be back into the lower 80s, a few areas could even see the mid 80s on Friday. Saturday and Sunday temperatures will drop once again into the upper 70s in most areas. The upper 70s trend looks to continue into the next several days. We do look to hang on to the below normal or at least slightly below normal temperature trend still for some time.