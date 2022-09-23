It was a cold and gloomy Friday, and the temperatures prove that. We started out the day only 10 degrees above freezing in many spots, and did not warm up very much at all due to plenty of cloud cover. Officially, many locations did not even crack the 60-degree mark, with Rockford only reaching 59° for the high this afternoon.

This is already the coolest high temperature we have seen since early May, and if the forecast verifies for Tuesday night, that would be the coolest low temperature since late May. It has certainly been awhile since we have seen air this cold!

The cool pattern continues tonight, but clouds will actually keep us a bit more insulated. Temperatures only fall to the low 50s instead of the low 40s like the night before. We hold onto a chance for a few scattered showers moving through tonight.

These rain showers will not be heavy by any means, and not very widespread either. Between the rain and clouds, that is what keeps our temperatures a bit warmer than the night before.

Some isolated chances for rain continue into tomorrow morning, but a bit of sunshine returns for the afternoon, bringing our high temperatures up to around the 70-degree mark.

We will get a bit of sunshine for the afternoon, so many locations South of the Illinois/Wisconsin border should get up to around the 70-degree mark. A few spots that see more clouds for the afternoon may only remain in the 60s.

Another cold front works in for tomorrow evening, bringing another small chance for rain into Sunday morning.

The slightly warmer weather for Saturday and Sunday does not last long, as yet another cold front associated with a strong upper-level trough moves through, bringing another mass of cold air for mid-week.

We get a bit of a warm up for the weekend, but the cold front Monday into Tuesday drops us right back down very quickly. Our normal high temperature for this time of year is in the low 70s, but by October 1st, our “normal” high is only a crisp 69°.

Some sunshine will keep us a bit warmer tomorrow and Sunday, but that is very short lived, as cool air returns by early next week. Afternoon highs could be similar to what we had today, and overnight lows in the upper 30s are not out of the question either.