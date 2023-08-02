After another relatively cool day in the Stateline, we are a touch warmer going into the weekend. That comes before rain and storm chances by the weekend as well. But first, the little bit of humidity we had will help to develop some patchy fog later tonight. Temperatures will not fall far, only to the mid-60s.

Some patchy dense fog may be possible overnight, especially across NW IL and SW WI, where a DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9AM tomorrow morning.

Any fog will be quick to burn off as temperatures warm tomorrow, getting back up into the upper 80s for the afternoon high. Partly cloudy skies will be in place once again, with highest cloud cover to the Southwest toward where the persistent rain will be.

We will remain rain-free until Thursday evening, when a cold front may bring us a spotty shower or storm toward the midnight hour. Since these will be coming in after sunset, there will be little energy to work with in the atmosphere, so any storms will be very spotty and weaker.

As we get into the weekend, humidity does not go down much from what we have seen the last few days. Dew points may briefly dip back below 60° but may get into the 70s toward the latter half of the weekend.

This uptick in humidity comes with chances for rain and even a few storms during the weekend. Initial rain showers may start Saturday, but higher chances roll through during the day Sunday. A strengthening low-pressure system will pass nearly right overhead, bringing thunderstorm chances Saturday and Sunday followed by potentially strong winds Monday.

Temperatures will warm a little bit over the next few days but will still be below 90° going forward. A slight chance for rain comes along a cold front from the North late Thursday evening, followed by additional rain chances starting Saturday going through the weekend. Luckily, the overall pattern of relatively cooler weather looks to stay around a bit longer, especially toward the middle and end of next week.