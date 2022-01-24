Slippery Snowy AM Commute, Arctic Air Rushes in Behind Today’s Clipper

Slick/Snow-Covered Roads:

As we prepare for our Monday, clipper system number two is currently sliding into the area, bringing with it another round of light to at times moderate snow and hazardous travel.

Earlier this morning, a Winter Weather Advisory went into effect for Winnebago, Ogle, Boone, McHenry, and Dekalb counties in northern Illinois, along with Rock and Walworth counties up in southern Wisconsin. This advisory is timed to remain in effect up until mid-day, with most spots picking up right around the same as the clipper system that passed through over the weekend. The main concern of course being slippery travel as forecast models earlier this morning showcased the heavier snowfall rates occurring during the morning commute. If traveling, be sure to give yourself extra time and drive slowly.

Arctic Cold Returns:

Thankfully, this storm system will be quick to exit, with snowfall expected to fully taper off by mid to late morning. Left behind will be a decent amount of cloud cover and an organized northwesterly wind. Even though highs this afternoon are expected to peak in the mid to upper 20s, this wind shift will help usher in another round of frigidly cold Arctic air. As skies clear into the overnight hours, temperatures will crash into Tuesday morning, with most landing on either side of the 0-degree mark.

Unfortunately, temperatures get lower from there. Despite plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, highs will be limited to the upper single-digits. With winds still blowing out of the northwest, wind chills throughout the day will remain below 0°. The worst of the cold slides in Tuesday night as an area of high pressure settles over the Stateline.

So far this winter season, our coldest night was back on January 7th where the Rockford Airport fell to -6°. It looks like Tuesday night will more than likely top that temperatures look to drop as low as -10° to -15°. Wind chills could be as low as -20° to -30°, which will low enough for the issuance of a Wind Chill Advisory. As we say all the time, be prepared before stepping out the door. Dress appropriately in extra layers and avoid being outside for a prolonged period of time!