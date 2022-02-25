Road Check: 4:30AM

As our snow chances wind down, roads are either mostly or completely covered with the fluffy snow that fell overnight. The Department of Transportation is reporting that the worst road conditions are being observed along and east of Interstate 39 and Interstate 90.

If you plan to travel this morning, please allow for extra travel time and also take it VERY slow. Keep in mind also that the potential for blowing and drifting snow will be present throughout the morning hours, especially on east and west roadways.

Road Check: 6:30AM

Over the last hour, we’ve seen slight improvements in road conditions across the region, especially for the counties that hug the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Most of the region however is still under the mostly covered category, with the worst conditions being felt across Ogle and Dekalb counties.

Tranquil Moving Forward

An area of high pressure is expected to slide in behind Thursday’s snow-maker, bringing a drier forecast for our Friday. Cloud cover early on is expected to break apart by this afternoon, allowing for mixed sunshine. However, because of the fresh snowpack and limited sunshine, highs remain seasonably chilly in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures then cool down into the lower teens overnight, with plenty of sunshine returning for the first half of the weekend. Thanks to an organized southwesterly wind, highs are expected to climb closer to seasonable by Saturday afternoon, peaking in the low to mid 30s.

Despite the fact a cold front slides through early Sunday, highs will end up above-average by a few degrees. The cold front will come through dry, just bringing a few more clouds to the area. But by Sunday afternoon, partial sunshine is expected with dry conditions carrying on into next week.