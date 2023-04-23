It was another cold and gloomy day across the Stateline Sunday afternoon, but skies are expected to clear a bit through the night tonight. Temperatures will quickly fall into the evening, back into the low 30s and upper 20s for the overnight low.

Clearing skies would potentially allow for the viewing of the Northern Lights this evening! Best chances to see them would be away from cities, looking directly at the Northern horizon. It is possible that they may not be visible with the naked eye, but if you have a camera and a tripod on a long exposure, you might be able to catch it!

If you plan to be outdoors trying to spot the Aurora, be sure to grab an extra layer to bundle up a bit! Temperatures tonight fall into the low 30s and upper 20s as frost sets in as well.

As those temperatures fall, a FREEZE WARNING goes into effect tonight at 1AM. Make sure to cover or bring in any sensitive plants!

Tomorrow, temperatures start the warming trend, reaching the 50s for the afternoon. We will see a cold and frosty start, but temperatures warm into the 50s under plenty of sunshine early on. Clouds increase as we could see a few spotty rain showers later in the day.

These rain showers will be later into the evening, with rain increasing a bit in coverage after 8PM. Temperatures are much slower to fall as heavier rain will be just to the South, keeping things overcast.

After the rain chances Monday night into Tuesday, we will see a few drier days for the middle of the week. High pressure will move through during the middle of the week, keeping higher rain chances to the South. Our next main chance for rain will come in Friday.

The longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to favor below normal temperatures for the entire week ahead, even leading into the first few days of May. The good news is that normal temperatures are closer to the 60s for highs and 40s for lows, so it will only be cold relative to this time of year!

The temperatures slowly start their ascent back closer to normal through this week ahead, but only reaching the low 60s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are scattered Monday night into early Tuesday before we dry out a bit for the middle of the week. Rain chances return Friday as highs reach just below normal for this time of year before cooling off toward the weekend.