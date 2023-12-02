We have been right on the freezing line for the last few days with our weather systems going back and forth between rain and snow. The reason for this is mainly due to where our temperatures have been not only at the surface, but also in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. Around 2,000-3,000 feet up, temperatures have been a few degrees below freezing, even when our surface temperatures were in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In the winter, all precipitation starts out as snow. This is because air in the upper levels is much colder, and almost always below freezing this time of year. If there is enough moisture at the layer in which snow forms, that is when we start to see precipitation fall from the sky. Sometimes that snow encounters a warmer layer near the surface that causes it to melt and fall as rain. But, sometimes when that warm layer is very shallow and near to the surface, the snow stays frozen as it falls to the ground, even when surface temperatures are above freezing. This is what happened both Friday, and what we will see again Saturday night.

As our next system approaches from the Southwest, precipitation will initially onset as all rain. But as cooler air filters in through the lowest levels of the atmosphere, this will switch over to snow by around Midnight. Light snow with the occasional mixture of rain will persist through most of the overnight hours into Sunday morning. Scattered snow/rain showers are still possible toward noon Sunday before moisture pulls away, drying us out by the afternoon.

Surface temperatures are still slightly above freezing, which will limit the amount of accumulation that occurs. However, elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, and decks may see around 1-2″ of slushy accumulation. The best chances for this accumulation exists North and West of I-88, with mainly warmer temperatures keeping rain the primary precipitation type closer to I-80 and the Chicago Metro.

Once the first system passes to our East, we will be primarily dry for the second half of Sunday through much of Monday. But an Alberta Clipper system will swing through Monday night, once again bringing rain and snow chances to the area. The exact placement of the rain v.s. snow line is yet to be seen, as this system has shifted significantly between computer model runs over the last couple days. Stay tuned!

After an active few days with temperatures near average for this time of year, afternoon highs will start to climb as we enter the second half of the week. Tuesday evening through Thursday looks dry, with temperatures climbing especially Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs reach the mid and upper 40s Thursday and Friday ahead of our next rain chances heading into next weekend.