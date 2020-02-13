Slushy and Slick Roads Developing Wednesday Evening

Light to moderate snow continues to fall across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this evening, but is beginning to lighten up a little over northwest Illinois. The snow started to accumulate on some of the roads Wednesday evening as temperatures remain in the low 30s. According to IDOT, most counties are reporting roads as either partly to mostly snow/ice covered.

Temperatures will hold steady into the low 30s through Midnight but a strong cold front will come through early Thursday quickly dropping temperatures by sunrise. As the cold front approaches, an uptick in snow showers will occur a little before sunrise. Winds will increase from the northwest, gusting close to 30 mph, Thursday morning. This will cause blowing and drifting snow through mid-morning.

Roads will remain slick through the morning commute, so make sure to give yourself a little extra time.