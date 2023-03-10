Thursday’s Snow:

The Stateline is waking up to quick the snowy scene on this Friday morning. Totals as of midnight fell within the 4″ to 7″ range, with Bull Valley (McHenry County) coming in on top with 8.1″of snow. Rockford total came to 6.8″, which is now the highest daily snowfall total for this winter season. In my opinion, it’s about time mother nature to give us a decent winter storm.

With the worst of the winter storm now behind us, the National Weather Service has cancelled the warning that was in place for Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, and Carroll Counties. All that remains now is the WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb Counties in N. Illinois, as well as our three counties up in S. Wisconsin. That advisory remains in effect until 7AM.

This is mainly for the threat for slushy road conditions during the morning commute. If you plan to travel, use extra caution and take your time, especially on rural or untreated roadways. Main roads will be fine, just wet and slushy in spots.

Lingering Chances:

Even with the low pulling away to our east, there will be just enough moisture spiraling into our atmosphere for a widely scattered mix during the early and mid afternoon hours. Highs because of today’s cloud cover and rather chilly north to northwest wind will end up a few degrees cooler, landing in the upper 30s. From there, clouds hang tight for Friday night, and are expected to linger into a good chunk of our Saturday.

Weekend Snow?:

As we’ve been hinting at the past few days, our late week winter storm wasn’t the only opportunity for the Stateline to witness some snow. A second disturbance will take aim at our region Saturday evening, allowing chances to return Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. While accumulations don’t look to land anywhere close to what we experienced over the last 24 hours, an additional 1″ to 3″can be expected. It won’t be until early next week in which we begin to move into a more quiet weather pattern. Temperatures over the weekend peak in the upper 30s, cooling into the low 30s by Monday.